Disabled need better deal: Cong

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy has demanded that the State government implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 in letter and spirit.

At a meeting with representatives of the Divyangula (Differently Abled) Hakkula Sadhana Samithi in Vijayawada on Thursday, led by Kiranraj, the APCC chief said it was the duty of the State government to implement the law meant for people with disabilities.

Referring to page 19 of the TDP election manifesto, he demanded that the ruling party fulfil all the promises made to the disabled people, including `200 crore budgetary allocation for their welfare. He also demanded `5,000 monthly pension for disabled people irrespective of the percentage of their disability.