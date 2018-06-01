Fruits from Kerala likely to be banned

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to impose a temporary ban on fruits from Kerala fearing the spread of Nipah virus which has claimed 15 lives in the state with the best health indicators in the country.

The Andhra Pradesh Horticulture Department, which was on the verge of importing hybrid coconut seedlings from Kerala, has dropped the plan. The decision comes just days after the United Arab Emirates prohibited the import of fruits and vegetables from the last left bastion in the country.

Deputy Director Of Horticulture (Fruits) P Hanumantha Rao told TNIE the quantity of fruits brought in from Kerala was “quite negligible anyway”. “But even then we have to exercise steps to prevent the outbreak of the infection here,” he said.

Fruits imported from Kerala include lychee, dates, rose apple, star fruit, banana, hybrid coconut and avocado. Fruit sellers TNIE spoke to said they were unaware that the virus could spread through damaged fruits. “If officials ask us to stop importing them, we will. It won’t impact our livelihood much,” said V Krishnaiah, a wholesale fruit dealer from Vijayawada. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a health bulletin to spread awareness about the virus. There is no vaccination to protect against NiV.