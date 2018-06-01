Home Cities Vijayawada

Traffic restrictions for Nava Nirmana Deeksha

The city police on Thursday announced that it would impose traffic restrictions in the city from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon in view of the Nava Nirmana Deeksha scheduled to be held at Benz C

Published: 01st June 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Thursday announced that it would impose traffic restrictions in the city from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon in view of the Nava Nirmana Deeksha scheduled to be held at Benz Circle from 9 am on June 2.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada will be diverted through Devarapalli and Sathupalli. Vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada would be diverted through Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli, Avanigadda, Bapatla and Ongole. Vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai via Vijayawada would be diverted through Ongole,Bapatla, Avanigadda, Challapalli, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Narketpally, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Addanki and Ongole. Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Chennai would be diverted through Ongole, Medarametla, Addanki, Piduguralla Nalgonda and Narketpally. Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Guntur via Vijayawada would be diverted through the Sattenapalli.

Vehicles heading towards Guntur from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Narketpally. Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Machilipatnam would be diverted through Pamarru. Vehicles heading towards Machilipatnam from Chennai would be diverted through Ongole, Bapatla and Avanigadda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision