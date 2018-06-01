Traffic restrictions for Nava Nirmana Deeksha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Thursday announced that it would impose traffic restrictions in the city from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon in view of the Nava Nirmana Deeksha scheduled to be held at Benz Circle from 9 am on June 2.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada will be diverted through Devarapalli and Sathupalli. Vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada would be diverted through Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru, Challapalli, Avanigadda, Bapatla and Ongole. Vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai via Vijayawada would be diverted through Ongole,Bapatla, Avanigadda, Challapalli, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Narketpally, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Addanki and Ongole. Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Chennai would be diverted through Ongole, Medarametla, Addanki, Piduguralla Nalgonda and Narketpally. Vehicles heading towards Hyderabad from Guntur via Vijayawada would be diverted through the Sattenapalli.

Vehicles heading towards Guntur from Hyderabad via Vijayawada would be diverted through Narketpally. Vehicles heading towards Chennai from Machilipatnam would be diverted through Pamarru. Vehicles heading towards Machilipatnam from Chennai would be diverted through Ongole, Bapatla and Avanigadda.