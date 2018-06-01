TTD issue: Varla flays Jagan for seeking probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and APSRTC Chairman Varla Ramaiah has lashed out at YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his demand to order a CBI inquiry into the allegations made by former Tirumala temple chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administration.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ramaiah sought to know how Jagan could demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in TTD after terming the same investigating agency a puppet in the hands of the Centre when it carried out investigation against him.

He dared the YSRC chief to first announce his assets and their value and then talk about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s properties.

Ramaiah also demanded that the YSRC chief spell out his stand on special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. ‘’Why is the Opposition leader silent though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to grant SCS to the State. The YSRC chief fears going to jail if he questions the Centre,” Ramaiah alleged.