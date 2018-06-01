VMC targets Rs 32 crore revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has focused on augmenting revenue by collecting professional tax from business establishments, traders and employees under its ambit. In this regard, the civic body has established a special cell in the corporation office and appointed deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao as officer to collect the professional tax.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Rao said that civic body has a total of 14,380 assessments across the city and set a target to collect `32 crore revenue during 2018-19. At present, the VMC is earning a revenue of `2.5 crore per month by collecting professional tax from the traders and business establishments. Around `16.95 crore was earned through professional tax during 2017-18 and `11.56 crore during 2016-17, he said.

The deputy commissioner informed that so far department has served notices close to 10,000 firms and institutes ignoring to pay professional tax.

Legal action will be taken against the firms which have failed to register themselves in the special cell established by the VMC for professional tax collection by June 30.