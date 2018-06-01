Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC targets Rs 32 crore revenue

The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has focused on augmenting revenue by collecting professional tax from business establishments, traders and employees under its ambit. In this r

Published: 01st June 2018 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has focused on augmenting revenue by collecting professional tax from business establishments, traders and employees under its ambit. In this regard, the civic body has established a special cell in the corporation office and appointed deputy commissioner (revenue) G Subba Rao as officer to collect the professional tax.  

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Rao said that civic body has a total of 14,380 assessments across the city and set a target to collect `32 crore revenue during 2018-19. At present, the VMC is earning a revenue of `2.5 crore per month by collecting professional tax from the traders and business establishments. Around `16.95 crore was earned through professional tax during 2017-18 and `11.56 crore during 2016-17, he said.
The deputy commissioner informed that so far department has served notices close to 10,000 firms and institutes ignoring to pay professional tax.

Legal action will be taken against the firms which have failed to register themselves in the special cell established by the VMC for professional tax collection by June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision