VMC to collect sanitary napkins from households

Municipal commissioner J Nivas has directed the Safe Environment agency to identify two divisions in the city for safe disposal of sanitary napkins on a pilot basis.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:31 AM

VMC commissioner J Nivas meets representatives of FIHA and PWC to discuss safe environment at his camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal commissioner J Nivas has directed the Safe Environment agency to identify two divisions in the city for safe disposal of sanitary napkins on a pilot basis. The civic body has come up with the idea to collect sanitary napkins from the households during the door-to-door segregation conducted by the sanitary workers.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has selected five cities in the country which achieved best rankings in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey for the effective implementation of the Safe Environment Policy.

Vijayawada is one among them as it achieved ‘Cleanest City’ tag under one million population.
Vijayawada was also selected as the fourth cleanest city in the country for implementing the Safe Environment Policy.

To discuss about the policy matters, Nivas convened a meeting with New Delhi-based Feminine and Infant Hygiene Association (FIHA) and Pricewaterhousecoopers Private Limited (PWC) at his camp office here on Thursday.

As part of the meeting, the representatives from FIHA and PWC informed the civic body chief that sanitary napkins should be handed over to the sanitation staff in a paper bag, which later will be incinerated using machines. Nivas directed the officials concerned to create awareness among the sanitation staff, citizens and self-help group women about the Safe Environment Policy.
VMC health officer Dr Babu Srinivasan and other officials were present.

