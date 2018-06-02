Home Cities Vijayawada

7-day Nava Nirmana Deeksha from today

CM to take part in programme at Benz Circle in Vij, says BJP did more injustice to Andhra Pradesh than Congress

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the government will not celebrate the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 but will organise  Nava Nirmana Deeksha from June 2 to 8, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon all the people to participate in the programme.

He will attend the Deeksha at Benz Circle in Vijayawada at 9 a.m on Saturday.
Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, he underscored the need for increasing awareness among the people of the State on the injustice done to the State after bifurcation and the adamant attitude of the Centre.

He said that Nava Nirmana Deekksha would highlight all the work and development in the State in the last four years. The seven-day programme will begin on June 2 with a pledge.    Maha Sankalpam would be organised on the final day when the action plan for the State would be announced. The CM said that BJP had done more injustice tnah the Congress toAndhra Pradesh.

While the Congress party had done injustice by bifurcating the State without proper approach, the saffron party deceived the people without fulfilling the assurances it made to the state. “We are determined to develop the State despite the Centre and the Opposition parties  conspiring against us,” he maintained and added that the BJP government at the Centre was limiting itself to mere slogans.

On the Opposition parties criticising him for shaking hands with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister sought to know what was wrong in that.  “When he came to me and shook hands with me, I patted him on his shoulder,’’ he said and added that he did  not have personal enmity with any leader including  Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On the occasion, he also criticised the the delay in approving the resignations of YSRC MPs.

“After accepting the resignations of MPs of some parties, why are the resignations of YSRC MPs  not accepted despite they submitting them voluntarily. They are afraid of facing elections after the approval of resignations as they know that both the parties will suffer a setback. Is it not a conspiracy?’’ he questioned.
Asserting that his government had developed the State despite non-cooperation from the Centre, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cheated everyone.

“He (PM) spoke so well, but, what is the ground realty? The people are still facing troubles and are being forced to stand in queues for getting their own money from banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence