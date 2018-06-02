7-day Nava Nirmana Deeksha from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the government will not celebrate the State Formation Day celebrations on June 2 but will organise Nava Nirmana Deeksha from June 2 to 8, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called upon all the people to participate in the programme.

He will attend the Deeksha at Benz Circle in Vijayawada at 9 a.m on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, he underscored the need for increasing awareness among the people of the State on the injustice done to the State after bifurcation and the adamant attitude of the Centre.

He said that Nava Nirmana Deekksha would highlight all the work and development in the State in the last four years. The seven-day programme will begin on June 2 with a pledge. Maha Sankalpam would be organised on the final day when the action plan for the State would be announced. The CM said that BJP had done more injustice tnah the Congress toAndhra Pradesh.

While the Congress party had done injustice by bifurcating the State without proper approach, the saffron party deceived the people without fulfilling the assurances it made to the state. “We are determined to develop the State despite the Centre and the Opposition parties conspiring against us,” he maintained and added that the BJP government at the Centre was limiting itself to mere slogans.

On the Opposition parties criticising him for shaking hands with AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister sought to know what was wrong in that. “When he came to me and shook hands with me, I patted him on his shoulder,’’ he said and added that he did not have personal enmity with any leader including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On the occasion, he also criticised the the delay in approving the resignations of YSRC MPs.

“After accepting the resignations of MPs of some parties, why are the resignations of YSRC MPs not accepted despite they submitting them voluntarily. They are afraid of facing elections after the approval of resignations as they know that both the parties will suffer a setback. Is it not a conspiracy?’’ he questioned.

Asserting that his government had developed the State despite non-cooperation from the Centre, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cheated everyone.

“He (PM) spoke so well, but, what is the ground realty? The people are still facing troubles and are being forced to stand in queues for getting their own money from banks.