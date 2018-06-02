Home Cities Vijayawada

AgriGold victims for Rs 4K crore bailout

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agri Gold Customers and Agents Welfare Association (AGCAWA) honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao has demanded that the State government release `4,000 crore immediately to meet the financial requirement of the educational needs of the victims and settle the issue in two months.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, association honorary president Muppalla Nageswara Rao reiterated that members of the association  would continue the fight against the government until justice was done to the customers.

“For the time being, the government should release an amount of Rs 4,000 crore to pay full amount to those customers who deposited below `20,000 and partial payments to those who deposited more than `20,000. The amount would help them pay school fees of their children apart from meeting other requirements,” he said.

He also suggested to the State government to submit an affidavit expressing their willingness to take over the properties of AgriGold group. “The High Court will give its judgment on the auction of properties belonging to AgriGold group on June 5,’’ he said and wanted the investigating agency should attach the properties of Avva Seetharama Rao who was arrested recently.

