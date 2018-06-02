Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati start-up area: Government all set to seal deal with Singapore firms

CRDA clarifies GPA will only give cos right to develop land, final say lies with state govt.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For development of the start-up area in Amaravati, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is likely to sign an agreement with Singapore Consortium on June 7.  

After principal secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain recently approved the draft general power of attorney  (GPA) to be given to the ADDPL, CRDA is preparing ground to seal the deal to enable Singapore Consortium launch developmental works in the area, which are expected to kick-start economic activities in Amaravati. The start-up area is a 6.84 sq.km area (1,691 acres) and adjacent to the Amaravati Government Complex.

“We had presented the issue at the 17th Executive Authority meeting chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and were given a green signal. Signing of the agreement is most likely to take place on June 7,” CRDA special commissioner V Rama Manohara Rao told TNIE. The Consortium has already formed a special purpose vehicle, called Amaravati Development Partners Pvt Ltd (ADPPL), with Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) for the same.

It maybe noted that Singapore Consortium--which consists of Ascendas, Singbridge Pte. Ltd. and Sembcorp Development Ltd.--was picked up as the Original Project Proponent (OPP) through international competitive bidding under Swiss Challenge method. While the OPP holds 52 per cent share in ADPPL, ADCL has 48 per cent. With the OPP holding major stake, there were concerns that giving

GPA would mean giving away the land rights to Singapore Consortium. However, the CRDA clarified that giving the GPA would only give Singapore firms the right to develop the area, mortgage the lands to raise loans for development and enter into an agreement to sell the developed area.

“For development, the consortium will raise funds by mortgaging the lands. Post development, it will market the developed area. Singapore Consortium has presence in 19 firms, which will help in marketing our project. So the GPA will help the Consortium till it enters into a sale agreement. The final say, whether to go ahead with the sale or not, lies with the CRDA,” Rama Manohara Rao explained.

Regarding the clause which states that London would be the place for arbitration in case of any dispute in the execution of the project, the special commissioner clarified: “It is an international practice followed by various firms as a risk mitigation mechanism. It is to ensure a fair and transparent process of solving the disputes, if there were to be any.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati Singapore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence