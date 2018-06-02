Chipurupalli Polytechnic named after CM’s father

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders renaming the Government Polytechnic at Chipurupalli of Vizianagaram district as Nara Kharjura Naidu Government Polytechnic . Kharjura Naidu was the father of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Government Polytechnic, Chipurupalli, was initially run out of the GVR Government Junior College campus, Chipurupalli.

Later, with former MLC and MLA Gadde Babu Rao registering 5 acres of land at Gulivindala along with a building for running Government Polytechnic, Chipurupalli and requesting for naming the Government Polytechnic, Chipurupalle as “GBR Government Polytechnic Chipurupalli” in lieu of the donation made, the government accepted it and issued orders for naming the Government Polytechnic as Gadde Babu Rao Government Polytechnic in May, 2017.

However, with Gadde Babu Rao making another request for changing the name of GBR Government Polytechnic, Chipurupalli as Nara Kharjura Naidu Government Polytechnic and requested the government to issue orders afresh for changing the name of GBR Government Polytechnic, Chipurupalli as Nara Kharjura Naidu Govt Polytechnic, Chipurupalli.