Home Cities Vijayawada

College told to pay Rs 80L tax arrears

With the objective of collecting property tax arrears from defaulters, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar himself swung into action and met Siddhartha Arts and Science College correspondent P Lakshmana Rao at his

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective of collecting property tax arrears from defaulters, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar himself swung into action and met Siddhartha Arts and Science College correspondent P Lakshmana Rao at his office on Thursday to remind the latter of `80 lakh owed to the civic body by the management.

During the meeting, Sreedhar told Lakshmana Rao that the property tax arrears were not paid by the college since 2011. Responding to the Mayor’s plea, the college correspondent promised to clear the tax arrears at the earliest. Sreedhar also appealed to other big defaulters to pay up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence