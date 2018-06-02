Home Cities Vijayawada

CRDA’s LSE tour from June 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following an invitation from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials are all set to visit the university on June 4. CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar, along with three others, will interact with students and present construction of the Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati, as a case study for building a happy city.
Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar issued a government order on Friday according permission to the officials ‘to participate in Amaravati Task Force Capacity Building Week’ programme. The CRDA officials will stay in London till June 8.  

It maybe recalled that commissioner had recently  said that students from the LSE would visit Amaravati to study planning and development. They are expected to visit Amaravati in August/September.

