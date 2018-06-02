CS reviews progress of Economic Cities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that Economic Cities will ensure generation of employment to youth, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar underscored the need for completion of the projects at the earliest.

During a review meeting with the officials at his chambers in the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, the Chief Secretary enquired about the progress of Economic Cities.

Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) executive vice-chairman Ramnath explained that 22 Economic Cities being established across the State. He said several industrialists were coming forward to set up firms in the Economic Cities.

Directing the officials to keep the people’s opinion in mind in setting up industries in Economic Cities.