Devotees face hardship as barbers strike work

Scores of devotees who thronged Kanaka Durga Temple on Friday faced a harrowing time as Nayi Brahmins boycotted duties following a member of the temple trust board manhandling an employee for acceptin

Nayi Brahmins stage a protest outside tonsure hall at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Scores of devotees who thronged Kanaka Durga Temple on Friday faced a harrowing time as Nayi Brahmins boycotted duties following a member of the temple trust board manhandling an employee for accepting `10 from a devotee.

With summer vacation coming to an end in a few days, devotees from various parts of the State had made a beeline for darshan. When the temple trust board member I Penchalaiah, went for an inspection at a tonsure hall (Arundel Sathram), he reportedly witnessed Raghu, from the Nayi Brahmin community, accepting `10 after tonsuring a devotee’s head.

When questioned, Raghu said devotees voluntarily gave them money and that salary given by temple authorities was meagre. This irked Penchalaiah and further led to a confrontation.

Condemning the incident, Nayi Brahmins staged a protest outside the tonsure hall. They demanded temple trust board chairman Y Gouranga Babu to initiate stern action against Penchalaiah. They also threatened to intensify agitation if authorities failed to regularise their services and provide a minimum salary of `12,000 per month, which includes ESI and Provident Fund.  

With the situation worsening, MLC Buddha Venkanna and Gouranga Babu held talks with a Nayi Brahmins’ body and appealed to them to resume duties. In reply, the employees said they would withdraw their protest only after getting an assurance from temple authorities regarding the demands.

The MLC promised to take the issue to the notice of the government. After getting the assurance, Nayi Brahmins resumed duties.

