Latest Nipah virus casualty: Kerala tour packages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Most of those who have booked tour packages to Kerala are cancelling their trips fearing the spread of Nipah virus (NiV), forcing travel agents to offer huge discounts in a last-ditch effort to check losses.

The tourist footfall in god’s own country peaks during monsoons, but the number of visitors has plumbed new depths this season.

A majority of travel agencies in the state are slashing the price of travel packages by 30-60 per cent in a bid to lure tourists, some going as far as to offer free stay, free travel etc.

A week-long tour to Kerala for couples which usually starts at `21,000, excluding taxes, is now being offered for just `15,000.

The price of luxury packages has been slashed by close to 50 per cent, now costing not more than `25,000 for a seven-day trip. A simple customised 3-day tour package is being offered for `4,500, while 5-day packages sell for `5,300 per head. Southern Travels agent Nagababu said though only a few districts in Kerala have been put on alert, people have been shunning tours to the state as a whole.

“We have been forced to offer some packages at a reduced price of `10,000.”Vijayawada-based Travel Home Holidays has scrapped two of its travel packages to Kerala. “We don’t want to take a chance and jeopardize people’s safety. The virus has claimed 15 lives already,” travel agent M Nageswar said. No discount seems to have had any affect on the poor demand for Kerala tours though.

Many who booked trips to the state have either dropped their plans or switched to other destinations.

“Soon after we heard of the outbreak, we cancelled our trip. We’ll go to Karnataka this year,” Nalla Aravind Babu, a Vijayawada resident, said.