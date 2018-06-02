Home Cities Vijayawada

Maganti Babu arrested in land grab case

Maganti Babu, the prime accused in a case related to grabbing of land worth `40 crore belonging to a freedom fighter, was taken into custody by the Nunna police on Friday for allegedly cheating a farmer, Pathakamudi Leela Subrahmanyam, of Rs 34 lakh.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In his complaint to City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang a couple of days ago, Subrahmanyam alleged that Maganti Babu, a close aide of Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, borrowed ` 34 lakh to invest in real estate business and failed to refund the money.

According to sources, the Nunna police registered a case under Sections 420, 476, 471, 120 (b) and 506 r/w 34 of IPC against Maganti Babu and two others, namely TVVS Varma and Kasineni Vasu. A manhunt to nab the other two accused has been launched.

Maganti Babu was earlier summoned by the district collector for forging documents of the land belonging to freedom-fighter Kasireddy Suryanarayana in Ajit Singh Nagar.

He is the prime accused in the the charge-sheet filed by CID officials for encroaching the five-acre land.

