Home Cities Vijayawada

Raghuveera predicts hung Assembly in 2019

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy has predicted that there will be no clear majority for any party in the Assembly elections in the State in 2019.

Published: 02nd June 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president N Raghuveera Reddy has predicted that there will be no clear majority for any party in the Assembly elections in the State in 2019.
Participating in a ‘Meet-the-Press’ programme organised by a journalist union at Press Club here on Friday, Raghuveera Reddy opined that no party would get absolute majority for  formation of government, indicating a hung Assembly.

He asserted that the Congress was the only alternative for development of the State and clarified that there was no political intention behind the meeting between Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy.
Reddy said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged against the Congress and the opinion of party workers was being elicited on rumours of an alliance with TDP in the State.

He made it clear that the Special Category Status, if not granted by BJP, would become the Congress party’s election manifesto. ‘’The recent elections in Karnataka have given a clear indication of the downfall of BJP,’’ the PCC chief said.

Raghuveera took a dig at Opposition Leader and YSR Congress (YSRC) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for remaining silent on the raw deal meted out to the State by the BJP-led NDA government.

“The Opposition leader, who took to streets without fighting for the cause of the people on the floor of the Assembly, has never commented against the Centre, which clearly indicated the tacit understanding between the BJP and YSRC,” he added.

The PCC chief also wondered how Naidu appointed the wife of a BJP leader as TTD Trust Board member after claiming that TDP had snapped ties with the saffron party.

Raghuveera Reddy  ruled out the reported rumours in social media about his quitting the Congress
and said he would never quit the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence