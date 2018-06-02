Rs 5 cr allotted for mosque repairs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government has released `5 crore for taking up repairs to mosques and organising Iftar during the holy month of Ramzan.

Addressing officials at a meeting in Velagapudi on Friday, he said the funds could be utilised for taking up minor repairs and painting mosques. Asserting that his government was committed to the welfare of Muslim minorities, Naidu said that allocation of `1,100 crore budget for Muslim Minorities was a record.