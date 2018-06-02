Siddhartha Arts and Science College told to pay Rs 80 lakh tax arrears

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective of collecting property tax arrears from defaulters, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar himself swung into action and met Siddhartha Arts and Science College correspondent P Lakshmana Rao at his office on Thursday to remind the latter of Rs 80 lakh owed to the civic body by the management.

During the meeting, Sreedhar told Lakshmana Rao that the property tax arrears were not paid by the college since 2011. Responding to the Mayor’s plea, the college correspondent promised to clear the tax arrears at the earliest. Sreedhar also appealed to other big defaulters to pay up.