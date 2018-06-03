3 cops suspended on corruption charges

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three police personnel of Nuzvid Urban Police Station were suspended on corruption charges on Saturday. They were reportedly caught accepting money from those accused of drunk driving during drives conducted on Friday. One of the suspended officials are a sub-inspector.

According to Nuzvid inspector M Ramkumar, there were allegations against sub-inspector Yesupadam and head constable Anjaneyulu for taking money from traffic violators. Ramkumar added the duo were also facing allegations for their involvement in a civil case that was recently filed in the station. During an internal investigation, it was proved that the duo had accepted money from the accused party and diluted the case, he said.

“The sub-inspector has showed negligence in discharging his duties. As part of the departmental action, higher officials have suspended them with immediate effect,” CI Ramkumar stated.