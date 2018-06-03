Civic body’s plan to end canal pollution remains on paper

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With no takers for the VMC’s proposed Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant (OWTP) project, the civic body’s efforts to control canal pollution is proving futile.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC’s superintendent engineer GV Ramakrishna said the civic body called for request for proposal (RFP), two months ago, from contracting agencies dealing with solid waste management to establish an OWTP with three millions of litres per day capacity on pilot basis. The project cost was estimated at `two crore, he added.

A programme was also conducted for the agencies to discuss objectives of the proposed project with them. However, no agency turned up to take up the project even as the deadline to submit RFP ended on May 31.

Thousands of litres of sewage water is being directly released into Eluru, Bandar and Ryves canals, which are the major inland waterways in the city, due to lack of proper sewerage network.

To prevent Bandar canal from getting polluted by indiscriminate dumping of household waste, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had mooted for establishment of a treatment plant behind the VMC guest house near Bandar canal, engineering officials of the civic body said.

Spread over seven kilometres, the Bandar canal bund stretch has 40 major and minor outlets for sewage water from households and commercial establishments. To address the problem, municipal commissioner J Nivas had convened a series of meetings with the irrigation department officials.

Recently, a team of representatives from New Delhi-based Enviro Care India Private Ltd inspected the three major canal bunds to study feasibility for setting up of the OWTP.

“If the New Delhi-based company expresses its willingness, the civic body will release `2 crore and provide enough land for setting up of the plant,” Ramakrishna said.

Filthy irrigation canals

Civic body called for request for proposal to establish a treatment plant near Bandar canal two-months ago

Cost of the project is estimated at J2-cr

Deadline to submit request for proposal ended on May 31

No agency is willing to take up the project

Recently, a team from a New Delhi-based company visited the city to study feasibility of the project

City has three major canals