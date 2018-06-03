Diaphragm wall to be ready in 5 days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the day when the Odisha government demanded stoppage of Polavaram works immediately, State Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said that the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project would be ready in another five days. He said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would visit the dam site to inspect the diaphragm wall and other ongoing works on June 11.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said that about 55 per cent of the Polavaram project is complete. “Out of the total scope of 1,397 metres, work related to only 23 metres of the diaphragm wall, which is the underground dam, is pending. It will be completed in 4-5 days. The Earth-Cum-Rock Fill dam of about 150 metres height will be built on this wall,” he said. He also said that the jet grouting works will be completed by June 11.

Slamming Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he said that the YSRC chief needed lessons on irrigation. “The Opposition Leader is unable to see the rapid progress we are achieving. They (opposition party leaders) tried to thwart our efforts by filing cases in Supreme Court, High Court and even in National Green Tribunal. However, our department engineers, with support from L&T-Bauer firm and others, completed the diaphragm wall works in a record two seasons,” he said.