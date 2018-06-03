Only 3 of top 100 rank holders register for Eamcet counselling 

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Many candidates who have secured top ranks in the Eamcet-2018 are staying away from counselling. Only three of the top 100 rank holders have registered for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) counselling.

Usually, the top Eamcet rank holders will get good ranks in other competitive examinations like TS Eamcet and JEE. Though this year’s Eamcet counselling has started early compared to the previous years and much before the results of JEE Advanced are out, majority of the top rank holders are staying away from the process.

In 2017, as many as 54 of the top 500 rank holders had given the web options. But this year, only 47 of the top 500 rank holders have registered for the counselling process and the number of students who exercised their options is even less.

With majority of the toppers staying away from the counselling and preferring other colleges, officials are worried and thinking of ways to get more students in the engineering colleges in the State.

According to the schedule of web options, candidates who have secured ranks up to 1,20,000 and completed verification of certificates can apply for admissions in various colleges through online. However, the number of candidates applied for web options is less than 50,000. In 2016, as many as 72 of the top 500 rank holders had taken admission in various colleges across the State and in 2017, the number is 54 only. This year, only 47 of the top 500 rank holders have registered for counselling process. And only 175 among the top 1,000 rank holders have appeared for certificate verification and of them, only a few students have given web options.

In fact, a majority of the top rank holders are preferring private universities and they are considering Eamcet as Plan B. Except Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna university and SV University, no other university in the State is able to attract students for engineering courses. “This year, we have started counselling even before the JEE Advanced results are out to attract top rank holders to the State engineering colleges. However, as the deemed colleges are offering scholarship up to 100 per cent, toppers have applied for them. We cannot push the students to join in State colleges after securing good ranks in examinations like JEE. We want to create awareness among the students on the quality of education being offered in State colleges,” said Commissioner of Technical Education GS Panda Das.

G Rambabu, In-charge of Eamcet Helpline Centre, said, “Majority of the students who scored well in Eamcet, are waiting for their turn in IITs and NITs. Also the next category of students are opting for private universities. With this, only average candidates are taking admissions in State colleges.”

K Srikanth, who has secured 54th rank in AP Eamcet and 212th rank in JEE Mains, says, “I am waiting for the JEE Advanced results. I am expecting a good rank so that I can get admission in an IIT or NIT. As far as Eamcet is considered, I didn’t register for the counselling as I am very confident of getting a good JEE rank. In case I didn’t clear JEE, then I would join some private deemed university, as they offered scholarship to me.”

