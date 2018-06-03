Pawan refutes CM’s charges, says real instigation coming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s comments that he is instigating people in Uttarandhra, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has said he had never instigated trouble as being alleged.

Addressing public meetings at Cheepurupalli and Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district as part of his Porata Yatra on Saturday, the actor-turned-politician said if he was the person who instigates trouble, why did he support the TDP during the 2014 elections and thereafter.

He said if the TDP government continues its anti-people policies and attitude, Jana Sena will not keep silent and will not allow TDP leaders to roam on the roads freely. “At that time, you will know what instigation is,” the matinee idol thundered.

Pawan Kalyan said the TDP government has devastated agriculture sector and pushed the farmers on to the streets. “Land is now concentrated in the hands of a few people. There is no work for farm hands and daily wage earners, leading to migration,” he said and questioned as to why the government is yet to reopen the Nellimarla jute mill in the district and clear the dues of the workers. He held the government responsible for death of five workers, who had questioned the government policies.

Chief Minister Naidu claims to be the architect of modern Hyderabad, but the fact remains that in the name of Hitech city, several thousands of acres of land was taken over at throwaway prices and the TDP leaders close to him did real estate business with those lands. Now, TDP is applying the same principle for Bhogapuram airport, which saw farmers of Bhogapuram suffering the same fate as Telangana farmers, he said.

“In the name of the international airport at Bhogapuram, 15,000 acres of land was earmarked for acquisition, but later it was decreased to 5,000 and later to 2,500. However, transactions on all those 15,000 acres of land were frozen, subjecting the farmers to hardships,” he said.

The Jana Sena chief said YS Rajasekhara Reddy did the same thing in the name of SEZ and took over thousands of acres of land from poor farmers. Today not even five per cent of industries were set up in those lands. “Naidu earlier said vision 2020 and now he is saying 2050,” he said.

He questioned the claims of development by TDP leaders while pointing out at the roads full of potholes.

‘Deeksha a waste of public money’

Likening ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’ as an event management programme, Pawan said J13 crore was spent for it, wasting taxpayers money. He said with the money spent on those meetings, better jetties could have been constructed in Bhogapuram