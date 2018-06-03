Private schools throw circular to winds, collect donation, hike fee

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Most private schools are resorting to subterfuge to bleed parents despite a circular issued by the State school education department to District Educational Officers (DEO) to take certain steps and deter managements of private schools from collecting donations or huge amounts as fees. To circumvent the circular, private schools are collecting donations under some other name, namely security deposit or development fund.

The circular RC 118, issued recently, enjoins schools to display on notice board the details of fee and upload the same on the website of Commissionerate of School Education. Speaking to TNIE, N Vanaja Rani, a parent from Vijayawada, says, “Though government clearly prohibits collection of donation in any form, most of the schools are violating it.

They are forcing parents to pay up under different names like school fund and security deposit, etc. “I paid Rs 5,000 as school fund for my younger daughter’s admission.” There are close to 700 private schools in Vijayawada city. For classes 1-5, the fee ranges from Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 per annum for day scholars, while for hostellers, it goes beyond Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, for students from class VI to Xth, the fee would be anywhere between Rs 20,000 and 40,000 per annum. In the name of smart classes and digital classrooms, the schools are also charging Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 additionally every year for project work etc.

In fact the school education department mooted implementing Self Financed Schools Act from this coming academic year. Though the draft of the Act is ready and in public domain for suggestions and sent to cabinet for its approval, due to various reasons, it is yet to see light of the day.

However, the department issued circular to all private educational institutions with certain instructions to be implemented during the admissions process. The circular also makes it mandatory for private school teachers to have qualified TET apart from possessing BEd or DEd. Schools are supposed to display the details like expenses incurred by them and change in fee from previous year to current academic year on the notice board and upload the same on the website of the school. Schools have been asked to charge fee based on the expenses of the school management.

They are also obliged to provide the details of any loans they have taken and the repayment details in the annual report audited by a chartered accountant.

According to GO MS 1, the State education department should constitute district level committees comprising district collector, parents and others. If any school wants to revise fee structure should approach the committee and, then based on their report, they can go ahead and effect fee hike. Though the GO was passed in 2010 and committees were formed, actual implementation has not taken place.

V Rama Krishna, principal of Sarada Public School, said, “We have received the instructions from the DEO in the last week of May. By the time the academic year starts, we will display the fee particulars.”

T Poorna Chandra, whose children are studying in a techno school in Vijayawada, says, “I paid Rs 20,000 for my elder son. Now he is going to be promoted to Class 10, the school management asked me to pay Rs 25,000. But after a lot of bargaining, they they gave me Rs 1500 concession. My younger son’s fee of Rs 26,000 is going to be real drain on my pocket. Schools are not displaying any fee particulars on the notice board. In fact, they don’t charge same for every student. What is the use of displaying fee details after we paid everything.”

A senior education official said that even though schools hiked fee, no parent gave a complaint. “No parent is coming forward to complain about arbitrary fee hike.” K Ravi Kumar, deputy DEO of Krishna district, said, “We will initiate action against all those schools that are not following the instructions given by the department. Soon we will inspect schools and take required action.”

Meanwhile, private school associations are demanding that the State government withdraw the circular RC 118 as they couldn’t make their experienced teachers appear for TET.

The association submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of school education. KSN Murthy, Chairman of AP Private Schools Association, said, “The department should consider our demands. Small private schools like ours don’t charge much fee so cannot afford a teacher with TET qualification. Our teachers may not have cleared TET, but they are talented with over 10-15 years of experience. The government should give an exemption.”