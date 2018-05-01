Home Cities Vijayawada

DRI officials seize ganja worth Rs 1.67 crore in Andhra Pradesh

Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) - Vijayawada, intercepted a vehicle and seized 1085 kg ganja worth Rs 1.67 crore on Monday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) - Vijayawada, intercepted a vehicle and seized 1085 kg ganja worth Rs 1.67 crore on Monday.Based on specific intelligence that prohibited psychotropic drug was being illegally transported, the officers from DRI launched an operation and intercepted a TATA cargo vehicle, bearing registration number AP31 TH 6655, on the National Highway (NH-16) opposite Metropolitan Hotel, near LEPL.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found about 1085.5 kg of cannabis packed in HDPE sacks. “The invoice with the driver indicated that the vehicle was carrying sodium dichromate. But in our inspection, it was found that ganja, packed in 500 HDPE sacks, was placed above sodium dichromate bags and covered with black tarpaulin,” said the DRI officials in a press release.According to officials, ganja was loaded into the vehicle at Adda Road (Narsipatnam) and was destined to Vadodara (Gujarat) via Nanded of Maharashtra.

