Take thrilling AC boat ride at Bhavani Island to beat the heat

VIJAYAWADA: With temperatures soaring in the city, the denizens are thronging Bhavani Island to rejuvenate themselves and enjoy thrilling boat rides in the River Krishna. This summer, the sprawling island is usually abuzz with merrymakers who come here with their families. Adventure lovers test their courage by hitching rides on speed boats and jet skis.

As such, the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is making necessary arrangement to capitalise on the opportunity and earn revenue. The officials are contemplating introducing an air-conditioned boat, which is developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.19 crore.The proposals for this are already sent to the irrigation department who would provide the tourism department with a route map. The service is likely to be made available for the public in a couple of weeks.

According to the APTDC officials, the department has 12 boats, with different seating capacities, operating between Berm Park and Bhavani Island.While the Bhavani boat has a seating capacity for 50 persons, the Bodh Sri boat can take 120 persons and the charges for it vary between are Rs 30 and Rs 50. The charge for the four-seater speed boat is Rs 300, while that for the six-seater one is Rs 600, which make trips at an interval of 10 minutes.

Speaking to TNIE, Berm Park assistant manager M Malleswara Rao said demand for water sports has doubled during the summer vacation. The tourism department has earned around Rs 1.5 lakh during last weekend after the adventure activities kicked off. On normal days, the footfall for boat rides is around 1,000, which is expected to reach 2,000-2,500 on weekends. The summer activity would continue till June 10.N Ravi Teja, a city-based student and adventure enthusiast, described his experience after a recent trip to Bhavani Island: “A boat ride on the river after a holy dip was just what I was looking for. I did parasailing and had goosebumps after seeing the magnificent river at such a height. One does not get that view every day.”

‘’The thrill of cruising on River Krishna is a memorable experience. I enjoyed my time there very much,” A Manisha, a private employee, said, adding high-speed boat rides enable a people to have a comprehensive view of the Durga, Bhavani and Punnami Ghats and the famous Prakasam Barrage.

