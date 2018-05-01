Vijayawada city police bag Road Safety Champion

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Kanthi Rana Tata received the Road Safety Champion of the Year award on behalf of the Vijayawada police from Director General of Police M Malakondaiah for implementing road safety measures in the city.

City police commissioner Gautam Sawang on Monday appreciated the efforts of road transport, city traffic and district police for their efforts in reducing road accidents in the district. According to statistics, there is a downfall in the number of accidents in 2017 by 12 percent when compared to the previous year. “State government is making all efforts to reduce road accidents and make all highways safe by 2030. Our district stands at third position in reducing the number of accidents,” Gautam Sawang said.

Meanwhile, the 29th Road Safety Week celebrations, conducted by the RTA, concluded on Monday with a rally highlighting the message of responsible behaviour on roads and compassion towards fellow motorists.

Many students who participated in the rally carried placards and raised slogans about the importance of following traffic rules. The rally was flagged off by DTC E Meera Prasad, along with joint commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, near RTA office at MG Road and culminated into a meeting near IGMC Stadium.

‘’Most of the road accidents occur due to rash driving and negligence of the drivers. The week-long Road Safety Week focused on explaining the safety measures to the denizens such as the need for wearing helmets, avoiding drunk driving, not using cell phones while behind wheels, wearing seat belts, and complying to traffic rules,’’ DTC Meera Prasad said. Special drives would be conducted at educational institutions as the youth are the best source to spread the message, he added.