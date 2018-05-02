Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in road accident

The accident occurred when they were returning to their native village in a Maruti Ertiga after attending a marriage function in Gannavaram town.

Published: 02nd May 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree while overtaking another car at Thotapalli Brammayyalingam Cheruvu in Agiripalli Mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as childhood friends Sivaprasad (45) and Kosuru Raghu, hailing from Nugondapalli village of Agiripalli mandal.

The accident occurred when they were returning to their native village in a Maruti Ertiga after attending a marriage function in Gannavaram town.

According to Gannavaram police, Kosuru Raghu was driving the car when the accident occurred around 11 am on Tuesday.

While Siva Prasad died on the spot, Raghu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accident
More from this section
Petrol pump attendant filling the tank of a Car with petrol after hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi. (File | Express Photo)

Vigilance department holds surprise checks at petrol bunks of Andhra Pradesh

Take thrilling AC boat ride at Bhavani Island to beat the heat

Asthma 'most under-diagnosed' condition

IPL2018
Videos
Vatican treasurer faces historical abuse trial
Image used for representational purpose.
Minor girl raped & killed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, accused held
Gallery
'Miss Koovagam' contest, a beauty pageant for transgenders takes place in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram ever year, celebrating the Transgender community and Tamil culture. Transgenders from all districts across the state come to participate in the contest. (EPS
IN PICTURES | Chennai transgender Mubina wins 'Miss Koovagam 2018' beauty pageant title
Ajith (or 'Thala'/head/boss as he is affectionately called) is one of Tamil cinema's biggest and most versatile stars. Born in Hyderabad, to a Palakkad Iyer father and a Sindhi mother from Kolkata, the actor who began his career in the 90s, turns 47 today
Happy birthday Thala: Here are 47 rare photos of actor Ajith as he turns 47 today