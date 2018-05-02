Andhra Pradesh: Two killed in road accident

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a roadside tree while overtaking another car at Thotapalli Brammayyalingam Cheruvu in Agiripalli Mandal on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as childhood friends Sivaprasad (45) and Kosuru Raghu, hailing from Nugondapalli village of Agiripalli mandal.

The accident occurred when they were returning to their native village in a Maruti Ertiga after attending a marriage function in Gannavaram town.

According to Gannavaram police, Kosuru Raghu was driving the car when the accident occurred around 11 am on Tuesday.

While Siva Prasad died on the spot, Raghu succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.