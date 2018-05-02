Home Cities Vijayawada

Draft plan of Amaravati transportation in making

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials held a workshop on Tuesday to draft the 'Public Transportation Plan of Amaravati.

The participants discussed the establishment of a multi-model transportation system including an integrated system which consists of self-guided buses, metro rail, trams, bicycle tracks and others.

According to a press release, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said that once the plan is prepared, it will be discussed with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who would take the final call.

"The idea is to have a strong public transportation system which would provide conveyance even to the remote part of the capital region. We are also going to have an intelligent transport system with smart facilities. Opinions and views of experts will be taken to prepare the plan," he explained.

In the meeting, the officials also discussed the potential locations for establishing terminals, depots and other necessary facilities.

Later in the day, the CRDA officials razed down illegal structures in Vijayawada. While five structures were demolished in Kanuru area, the officials directed the owners of three buildings in Poranki to stop the construction of additional floors as they were being built without taking requisite permissions.

