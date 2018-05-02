Home Cities Vijayawada

Food court, recreation centre coming up at Padmavathi Ghat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has signed an agreement with Jaan Entertainment Private Limited to establish a food court and recreation centre at Padmavathi Ghat as part of the riverfront development project.

Municipal Commissioner J Nivas handed over the acceptance letter to Jaan Entertainment Private Limited founder and CEO Jayanarayana Kureti at a programme held in the former's chamber here on Tuesday.

Nivas said that the foundation stone for the project will be laid on May 7. People can throng the ghat along with their families and have a gala time once the works get completed.

The company has quoted the bids at an estimated cost of `24.50 lakh per annum (7 years ) and will invest `6 crore for realising the project.

''As per the agreement, the operator should take care of the construction and maintenance of the food court for seven years. Based on the maintenance and response from the residents, the corporation will extend the agreement of the operator for the next two years or else the premises will be maintained by the VMC,'' Nivas said.

''As part of the project, play equipment for children, walking track along the river bed, landscaping, installation of benches and LED screens and water fountains will arranged," said Jayanarayana. Entry will be restricted through access card, which will be issued at free of cost. Entry with access card is mainly for security and safety measures.

Leading food chains like Mcdonalds, KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza and Barbeque Nation will open their shops in the food court. The food park will be thrown open to public in the first week of September, he added.

PLAY AND EAT

Play zone for kids

Game zone for adults

Adventure games

Cultural stage (Cultural activities will be held every weekend)

Fireworks during major events

Food court

Mcdonalds, KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza and Barbeque Nation to open shops in the food court

