Liquor business hit as shops, bars run out of stocks in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All liquor shops and bars in the city on Tuesday ran out of stocks that were purchased before April 25 as part of the agitation launched by the AP State Wine Dealers Association's (APSWDA) demanding increase in trade margin from 9 percent to 18 percent. As a result, all the bars and liquor shops in the city and elsewhere in the State wore a deserted look.

Some traders reportedly stocked up enough liquor to overcome losses and to meet demand during peak days. "Liquor sale, particularly beer, is high in the summer compared to other seasons. The sale of beer would be twice as much in the summer when compared to other seasons. We purchased beer stocks worth Rs 50 lakh from the depot on April 24 and sold more than 80 percent of it by Monday," said a wine dealer, Suribabu.

According to Excise and Prohibition department officials, liquor dealers across the State had purchased stocks worth Rs 400 crore from the excise depots three days before their 'no purchase' agitation on April 25. They claimed the protest was a drama. "Liquor traders and bar owners purchased alcohol and stocked up enough to last more than a week. There would have been no business if they did not purchase stock in abundance. Their protest is to blackmail the government into yielding in to their demand," said a senior excise department official.

The official further said there would be request for Rs 50 crore worth of liquor stocks a day from the traders across the State.

On April 21, APSWDA warned the State Government that they would not purchase stocks from depots from April 25 if it failed to concede their demand for increasing the trade margin. "Other than expressing our protest in this way, we have no other option. Everyone in the excise department accepts that we are incurring losses in the business, but no one is helping us by increasing the trade margin. If we continue to fight legally, the government should pay Rs 1500 crore collected in the form of license fees," said APSWDA president Rayala Subba Rao.

He further said the Sate Government would suffer a daily revenue loss of Rs 50 crore if all the 4,380 liquor shops and 800 bar & restaurants across the 13 districts stopped buying stocks. "Despite knowing that the problem is genuine, the government has failed to address our valid demand. In the past week, government incurred a loss of Rs 350 crore. We are ready to settle for 16 percent hike in trade margin. The government should take this issue seriously," he said.

He said the association members will meet Excise Minister KS Jawahar on Wednesday and give a representation to him to examine our demand.