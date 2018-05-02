Will Vijayawada get over five stars under Swachh plan?

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is leaving no stone unturned for achieving star rating under garbage-free city by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The star rating process would be commenced after the announcement of Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey in May.

According to the VMC officials, in November 2017, the MoHUA decided to give ratings — 1,2, 3,4,5 and 7 stars — to cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and based on their performance in implementing Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The garbage-free star rating framework has been established with an aim of forming a mechanism for cities to achieve garbage-free status and motivating them to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.

To ensure robustness of garbage-free star rating, the MoHUA will take up independent verification and validation through a third party agency.

MoHUA’s third party verification and certification will be carried out only for 3-star, 5-star and 7-star garbage-free ratings.

The State government may take up similar third party verification for the remaining 1-star, 2-star and 4-star ratings. It may be noted that there is no 6-star rating.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, VMC chief and medical health officer (CMHO) K Arjuna Rao said that civic body had adopted the practice of distributing different coloured bins to the residents to separate the dry and wet waste generated in their households.

In this regard, the VMC had distributed nearly 2 lakh coloured bins (blue and green) to the residents to segregate the wet and dry waste, he said.

“The city has already been certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The Union Ministry has asked us to provide information such as self assessment and self verification. We are confident of that Vijayawada will get 5 or 7 star rating as the infrastructure here was robust and satisfied the parameters of the rating framework,” Rao added.