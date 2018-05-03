Andhra Pradesh woman says cops beat her NRI brother

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging high-handedness of Vijayawada police, an NRI family staged a protest in front of Mahila Police Station here on Wednesday. The family members of the victim told Express that Vattikuti Vijay Kumar, a software engineer in the USA, was attacked by the Vijayawada police and was taken into custody while he was attending a trial at the Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

“We pleaded with the police not to beat him. My brother was injured and we were not even allowed to administer first aid to him,” Vijay Kumar’s sister rued. The police said that Vijay Kumar’s wife G Sowmya had filed a case against him in 2016 under Section 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and Section 498A (Domestic violence).