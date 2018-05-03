Bhogi Suraj Krishna tops Eamcet too, Vizag girl bags first rank in medicine stream

Home Cities Vijayawada

Of the 1,90,992 candidates who appeared for the engineering stream, 1,38,017 (72.28 percent) qualified in the test.

VIJAYAWADA: Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Srikakulam, who secured top rank in the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains Paper-I also emerged topper in the engineering stream of the Eamcet, results of which were declared by State Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Wednesday. He did his Intermediate at a private college in Vijayawada. Suraj’s father B Hari Krishna runs a small grocery store in Srikakulam while his mother is a housewife. ‘’It’s a proud moment for me. My son secured top ranks in both JEE-Mains and Eamcet. All his perseverance and hard work paid off and I hope Suraj’s dream of joining the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be fulfilled,’’ an elated Hari Krishna said. 

P Lokeshwar Reddy from YSR Kadapa district secured third rank in the engineering stream. He completed Intermediate from a private college in Vijayawada. His father Konda Reddy is a farmer while his mother is a housewife. His sister P Sudeepthi is a software engineer working for Mercedes-Benz in Germany. In the medicine stream, Jangala Sai Supriya from Visakhapatnam secured first rank. Supriya has set her sights on NEET and is busy preparing for the tough test to be held on Sunday.

Her father Varahala Guptajee is an employee at Hinduja Power Plant. Supriya has got inspiration and support from his brother, who is pursuing medicine at the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune. “No one in my family is a doctor. So when Supriya wanted to join BiPC to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor, we didn’t say no,” said Guptajee.

G Sreevasthav from Kurnool secured the second rank in medicine stream. His father Seetharamudu is a deputy paramedical officer and his mother is housewife. “My son  is now focusing on NEET, AIIMS and JIPMER tests,’’ Seetharamudu said. K Sri Harsha, hailing from Pedapulipaka in Krishna district, got third rank in medicine. Both  Harsha’s parents are veterinary doctors. 

Six of the top 10 Eamcet ranks (engineering) were bagged by students from Ranga Reddy district in Telangana. They are: G Mytreya (2nd rank), G Vinayaka Srivardhan (4th rank), M Shaik Wajid (5th rank), Basvaraju Chengal Raju (6th rank), AVP Vamsinath (7th rank) and M Vishnu Manogna (10th rank). G Adarsh, who secured 4th rank iin medicine stream is from Karimnagar while Shaik Janubhai Rafiya Kulsum, who got 5th rank is from Anantapur. 

6 top ranks go to TS students
