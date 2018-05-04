Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds civic school students for faring well in SSC exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has compliments Class X students of municipal corporation schools for achieving good results in the examination. A group of students, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner J Nivas, met the Chief Minister at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi on Thursday.

In an interaction with the students, Naidu expressed happiness over the students from government schools performing on par with those from corporate schools.

Nivas informed the Chief Minister that 303 students achieved 10/10 grade points and 386 secured 9.8 grade points.

The SPARK scheme, under which students from Classes VI to X are being trained for competitive examinations like IIT and IIIT, is yielding good results in Class X examinations, he said. Later, the students were felicitated by City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and Municipal Commissioner J Nivas at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram. Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said the students of municipal schools dispelled the notion that a student shines only if he or she studies in a corporate or private school. Deputy Mayor G Venkata Ramana Rao and deputy education officer K Durga Prasad were present.