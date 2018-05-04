Capital ryots will be given developed plots as per schedule, says Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Minister P Narayana said that developed plots would be given to the farmers, who have parted with their land for Amaravati under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), as promised by the State government. He said that infrastructure development in six of the 29 villages was underway and that tenders were invited for the remaining ones.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the road and infrastructure works in Amaravati on Thursday, Narayana said, “We will finish the development of all te LPS plots as promised by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu while seeking lands from farmers.” It maybe noted that the CRDA is yet to identify developers for the same. The minister also said that the progress of the 217-km-long road network being laid in Amaravati was slow as works pertaining to underground pipelines, water supply systems and other facilities were also being taken up simultaneously.

“If it was just roads, the works would have been completed by now. But, since we are establishing underground facilities for other services, it is taking time,” he said, adding that projects worth Rs 22,000 crore are underway in the State capital.Narayana said that the final design of the High Court would be ready by the end of May. “The designs of High Court and Assembly will be ready soon. We will invite tenders for the permanent High Court building by June.

The invitation of tenders for the first phase of capital construction will end with inviting tenders for the permanent Assembly building,” he said.He said that the contractors were directed to expedite the road works as the progress would be affected during the monsoon. All the roads would be ready by June 2019, he said.