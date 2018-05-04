Home Cities Vijayawada

Cash-strapped Vijayawada  Corporation's plan to allocate funds to three MLAs draws opposition's flak

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is contemplating to provide Rs 9 crore out of the total Rs 63 crore generated under the Building Penalisation Scheme to the three legislators.

Published: 04th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is contemplating to provide Rs 9 crore out of the total Rs63 crore generated under the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) to the three legislators representing the city for taking up development projects in their respective constituencies. Initially, the civic body had planned to clear the dues of contractors with the revenue earned through the BPS and keep Rs 20 crore in reserve for carrying out the construction of new VMC building. 

Recently, the MLA’s Gadde Ramamohana Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Jaleel Khan convened a meeting with City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and urged him to share a portion of the revenue the civic body generated through BPS with them.However, Sreedhar turned down the plea, stating the poor financial condition of the VMC . Later, MLC Buddha Venkanna met the mayor and urged  him to consider the appeal of MLAs. According to sources, the VMC is planning to conduct a special meeting in the third week of this month to take a decision in favour of the legislators. 

Meanwhile, the Opposition YSRCP leaders came out against the proposal stating  that all the three MLAs never took any initiative for the development of the city. “The government didn’t even pay the funds promised to civic body for the development works taken up during Krishna Pushkaralu held in August 2016. The MLAs have even failed in convincing the State government for the release of the funds due to the VMC,” said YSRC floor leader B Punyaseela.

