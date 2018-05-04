Indian Oil  proposes LNG pipeline from Indore to capital Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has proposed to lay a pipeline from its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant coming up in Indore to Amaravati to fuel the energy needs of the capital city.

In the weekly CRDA review meeting on Thursday, an IOCL delegation met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and presented the firm’s ‘Vision for Amaravati’.

“We are planning to primarily focus on solar energy for Amaravati. We have already started fuel cell-powered buses in other cities which can be introduced in Amaravati as well. IOCL’s new LNG plant is coming up in Indore and it will be functional next year. We can lay a pipeline from Indore to Amaravati to fuel the energy needs of the city,” the members of the delegation said.

They also said that the firm has plans to provide services such as city gas, petrol, LPG, LNG, diesel hydrogen, batteries, compressed air, CNG/Bio CNG in Amaravati. The IOCL representatives also briefed the CM on the company’s plan to produce Ethanol from agricultural waste in the capital region.

Fund raising

The CRDA officials, on the occasion, said that fund raising for the next phase of capital development will be completed by the end of May. They said discussions were underway with Andhra Bank, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank. “The disbursal of loans from HUDCO and National Housing Bank will begin shortly,” they said.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group presented designs of the IT Park and Tower to the Chief Minister. Naidu asked them to make a few suggestions so that the buildings reflect the grandeur and uniqueness of Amaravati.

Naidu also reviewed the status of construction of private firms which were allotted lands in the last two years. He expressed displeasure over the delay in the execution of works of Indo-UK Institute of Health for which Naidu laid the foundation stone in August last year.

Representatives from LV Prasad Eye Institute informed Naidu that they would lay the foundation stone at the end of this month and complete the works within a year.“This is a crucial time for Amaravati. We need to complete all the projects within the time frame. I want visible results and the government will provide every possible support for the same,” Naidu said.

Vision for Amaravati

In IOCL delegation met CM Naidu and presented the firm’s ‘Vision for Amaravati’

The Chief Minister was briefed on its plan to produce Ethanol from agricultural waste in the capital region

IOCL has plans to provide services such as city gas, petrol, LPG, LNG, diesel hydrogen, batteries, compressed air, CNG/Bio CNG in Amaravati