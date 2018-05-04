Home Cities Vijayawada

Indian Oil  proposes LNG pipeline from Indore to capital Amaravati

In the weekly CRDA review meeting on Thursday, an IOCL delegation met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and presented the firm’s ‘Vision for Amaravati’. 

Published: 04th May 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has proposed to lay a pipeline from its Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant coming up in Indore to Amaravati to fuel the energy needs of the capital city.
In the weekly CRDA review meeting on Thursday, an IOCL delegation met Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and presented the firm’s ‘Vision for Amaravati’. 

“We are planning to primarily focus on solar energy for Amaravati. We have already started fuel cell-powered buses in other cities which can be introduced in Amaravati as well. IOCL’s new LNG plant is coming up in Indore and it will be functional next year. We can lay a pipeline from Indore to Amaravati to fuel the energy needs of the city,” the members of the delegation said.

They also said that the firm has plans to provide services such as city gas, petrol, LPG, LNG, diesel hydrogen, batteries, compressed air, CNG/Bio CNG in Amaravati. The IOCL representatives also briefed the CM on the company’s plan to produce Ethanol from agricultural waste in the capital region.

Fund raising 
The CRDA officials, on the occasion, said that fund raising for the next phase of capital development will be completed by the end of May. They said discussions were underway with Andhra Bank, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank. “The disbursal of loans from HUDCO and National Housing Bank will begin shortly,” they said.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group presented designs of the IT Park and Tower to the Chief Minister. Naidu asked them to make a few suggestions so that the buildings reflect the grandeur and uniqueness of Amaravati. 
Naidu also reviewed the status of construction of private firms which were allotted lands in the last two years. He expressed displeasure over the delay in the execution of works of Indo-UK Institute of Health for which Naidu laid the foundation stone in August last year.

Representatives from LV Prasad Eye Institute informed Naidu that they would lay the foundation stone at the end of this month and complete the works within a year.“This is a crucial time for Amaravati. We need to complete all the projects within the time frame. I want visible results and the government will provide every possible support for the same,” Naidu said.

Vision for Amaravati

  • In IOCL delegation met CM Naidu and presented the firm’s ‘Vision for Amaravati’
  • The Chief Minister was briefed on its plan to produce Ethanol from agricultural waste in the capital region

IOCL has plans to provide services such as city gas, petrol, LPG, LNG, diesel hydrogen, batteries, compressed air, CNG/Bio CNG in Amaravati

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Oil LNG Indore to Amaravati

Comments

More from this section

Capital ryots will be given developed plots as per schedule, says Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu lauds civic school students for faring well in SSC exams

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Cash-strapped Vijayawada  Corporation's plan to allocate funds to three MLAs draws opposition's flak

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity