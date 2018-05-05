730 motorists booked in Vijayawada for violating rules

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Traffic police filed as many as 730 cases against motorists for violating traffic rules and riding without helmets on Friday. The traffic police conducted intensives drives at 17 busy junctions across Vijayawada from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday.

While 588 riders were fined for not wearing helmets, 142 cases were filed for driving without driving license.“Fines and action were taken according to Motor Vehicles Act,” joint commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, who monitored the special drive, said. He further warned motorists that stringent action would be initiated against them if they found violating traffic rules and regulations.