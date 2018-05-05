Andhra Pradesh government gears up to complete 1.13 lakh houses in 15 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is gearing up to invite tenders for construction of over 1.13 lakh affordable houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

While the tendering process is expected to complete in a couple of months, the officials concerned plan to finish the civil construction works in 15 months.According to the officials, the 1.13 lakh houses would come up in 24 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Chittoor, Nellore, Anantapur, Kurnool, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Kadapa districts.

The officials from the municipal administration and urban development (MA and UD) department observed the total cost of the project was estimated at Rs 7,970 crore. They further added that the structure of the houses would be G+3 categorised under three types basing on their sizes. Of the sanctioned houses, 40 percent of the units would be of 300 sqft area, 50 percent of 365 sqft, and the rest would have 430sqft.

Apart from civil construction, infrastructure development works such as water supply, electrical and plumbing works would also be taken up as part of the project. The state government on Thursday provided administrative sanction for taking up the project. However, the officials added the land to construct the housing units was yet to be identified in several areas.

“We are yet to finalise the beneficiaries list too. We will finalise them soon and the AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited will call for tenders,” they observed. Meanwhile, on Friday, MU and AD minister P Narayana held a meeting with CRDA officials regarding the development of parks in Amaravati. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for development of greenery and faster completion of road works.

Affordable housing

