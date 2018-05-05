Andhra Pradesh: Stem cell transplant performed on 4-year-old child

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals has successfully performed autologous peripheral blood stem cell transplant on a four-year-old Estaru Rani diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Stage IV, one of the common cancers seen during childhood and known to originate from the nerve cells.

The transplantation was done under the supervision of consultant medical oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician Dr. Krishna Reddy and consultant medical oncology Dr. Madhav. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Krishna Reddy said, “The child was referred back from NIMS under exceptional circumstances, after completing chemotherapy.

We accepted the challenge and took the responsibility of saving the child’s life. In advanced cases the treatment also includes an autologous stem cell transplant to reduce the chance of recurrence.” “The team of doctors performed a complex surgery and excised the posterior mediastinal ganglioneuroblastoma. We then went ahead with an autologous stem cell transplant, a procedure which uses the patient’s own blood stem cells to replace the diseased marrow,” he said.