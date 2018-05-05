Home Cities Vijayawada

Cricket betting gang busted in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 05th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the commissioner’s task force (CTF) busted a cricket betting gang on Thursday. In the raid, 12 were arrested, including the main bookie.According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-CTF K Muralidhar, the main accused Killi Chandra Mohan (45) hailed from Visakhapatnam who, earlier, was a private car travel operator. After incurring losses in his business, he moved to Vijayawada two years ago along with his family and rented a house at Guru Nanak Colony. Previously experienced in organising cricket betting, he started his own betting business. 

Acting on a tip-off from reliable sources, the CTF, along with the Patamata police, raided a house at Currency Nagar around 11 pm on Thursday and caught Chandra Mohan red-handed while organising betting for an IPL match. “To organise betting, the main accused Chandra Mohan rented a house at Currency Nagar and invited people who were known to his friends and family. With the help of mobile application ‘Cricket Live Line’, he organised the betting,” ACP Muralidhar said.  During the raid, the CTF officials recovered Rsone lakh in cash, 15 mobile phones and six motorcycles. 

In another similar incident, the AS Nagar police recently arrested cricket bookie Syed Baji red-handed for organising betting in a house at Sundarayyanagar on Thursday. “We raided a house a week ago in Sundarayyanagar and found the accused bookie, Baji, organising cricket betting. When we tried to arrest him, he escaped, along with his two friends. He was arrested recently,” said inspector MV Jaganmohana Rao.

Cricket betting

