5,866 Andhra Pradesh newly recruited police constables ready to report for duty

As many as 5,866 police constables--including 1,607 women constables--trained at 19 different district police training centers across the state.

Published: 06th May 2018 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 5,866 police constables--including 1,607 women constables--trained at 19 different district police training centers across the state, completed their nine-months training and would be joining the duty soon, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said.

The minister was the chief guest at Deekshanth Parade held at Tapasipudi district police training center in Machilipatnam on Saturday and congratulated all 226 constables who obtained training at the center.
Addressing the gathering, Umamaheswara Rao said every constable performed well during the training sessions and opined that their intelligence would helps the police department in crime detection and maintaining peace.

He further said 33 candidates were post-graduates, 54 completed their engineering, 105 held degrees in other spheres and 34 joined the service after finishing intermediate. “Their education background is an advantage to the police department and they can easily adapt new technology. About 216 constables were given driving licenses along with training in computer operation, drone technology and prevention of cyber crimes,” he said.

police constable

