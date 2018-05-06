Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Academy director, warden booked for assaulting five students

The Penamaluru police on Saturday arrested a coaching centre director and hostel warden for allegedly assaulting five students in the late hours of Friday.

By Express News Service

According to Penamaluru circle inspector K Damodhar, the five students, Ram (18) of Kadapa, Jaswanth (19) and Tarunesh (18) of Kurnool and two other students from Prakasam district, were beaten with PVC pipes by Viswa Academy director Phani Kumar and hostel warden Vallabhaneni Gopinath. The students joined the academy for long-term NEET coaching a few months ago. NEET was scheduled for Sunday.  

In the police complaint, the students alleged that the hostel warden was sneaking into their rooms and stealing their money from the lockers while they were attending classes.

One of the students, Revanth, found his money missing from the locker four days ago. “We knew it was the handiwork of the warden. But when we complained to academy director Phani Kumar about the theft, he was incensed and assaulted us with pipes,” said Ram in his complaint.

The police said the students who suffered welts were provided treatment at a private hospital. “All the five students are going to attend NEET on Sunday. They are fine and nothing to worry,” said the inspector.
Meanwhile, a case under sections 324, 706 and 341 of IPC was registered against the academy director.

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
