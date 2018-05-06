Illegal shops, eateries and parking of Vijayawada eat into Feeder Road space

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several commuters are struggling to traverse through the Feeder Road stretch near Bhaskararaopet as roadside eateries, unauthorised workshops and parking of vehicles on the roadside are eating into the road space.

Lack of adequate parking space for vehicles, especially four-wheelers, has aggravated the congestion on the road.Though there is a proposal for setting up a dedicated space for vehicles parking, it is still pending with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). Meanwhile, the authorities expressed their helplessness in removing the roadside workshops as there are no records to prove whether they are authorised or not.

‘‘How can there be free flow of traffic when vehicles are parked on both sides of the road on the entire 2.5 km stretch from Kanakadurga Varadhi to PNBS?,” asked G Haribabu, a daily commuter.He alleged that vehicles were parked in a haphazard manner round the clock at the Feeder Road, where many educational institutions, eateries and shops which are selling construction materials are located.One can see plastic bags and other waste materials left in the locality.

Overflowing dustbin emmitting foul smell at Bhaskar Rao Nagar. (R) A woman covers her nose as she crosses a road near the colony in VIjayawada | R V K Rao

‘’Overflowing garbage bins are a common sight for us. Garbage trucks come just once a week here so we are forced to bear the stench,” said G Sarojini, another resident.“Initially, the whole lane used to have a disgusting odour, but now, as the waste has dried up, most of it comes onto the road whenever there is wind,” she added.

It would be much better if the garbage bins are cleared everyday by the VMC. The VMC officials seem to have forgotten their duty of removing the garbage piled up in the colony, Sarojini complained.“The licence for operating workshops and eateries are issued by the Corporation Health Department. However, the corporation can initiate action only if the illegal workshops are functioning on the roads and footpaths,” said a corporation health inspector on condition of anonymity.

We had earlier evicted illegal workshops and eateries on the feeder road. Though we cleared the stretch, they returned within a few days. They start the workshop and eateries as a small unit functioning on private land. Later, when the business grows, they start encroaching upon the footpath and corporation roads to park the vehicles.

The corporation can initiate action against the workshops for breach of agreement. While obtaining licence, the owners submit an undertaking assuring they will not encroach on the roads.

