Officials of Krishna district directed to clear requests for industry permits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district Collector B Lakshmikantham directed the officials concerned to clear all the pending applications pertaining to industry permits. He said that the single-window policy should be effectively implemented.

In the District Industry Promotion Committee meeting on Saturday, the collector said that of the 2,942 applications received, the officials cleared 2,831 immediately. Lakshmikantham also said that applications pertaining to MSME incentives worth Rs1.4 crore have been approved so far.