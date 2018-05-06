Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to improve greenery

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has directed the Horticulture department officials to prepare estimates for developing greenery on central median between Kanakadurga Varadhi and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS).

The civic body chief on Saturday inspected the greenery developed between Ramavarappadu and Screw Bridge Junction and instructed the officials to maintain greenery and water them at regular intervals.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said that the civic body had initiated the beautification programme to promote Green Vijayawada and to encourage a healthy environment.

At present, the civic body is proposing to develop the median between Kanakadurga Varadhi and PNBS and will take up the road dividers in the next phase.The civic body, is looking after the plantation programme on the city medians, he said.