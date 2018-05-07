22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Sunday transferred 22 IAS officers including a few District Collectors. Minorities Welfare Department Commissioner K Praveen Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary (GPM&AR), General Administration Department. K Ramgopal was appointed Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department. Peeyush Kumar has been posted Secretary (Finance Department). Vizianagaram District Collector Vivek Yadav has been transferred and appointed Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSC Cooperative Finance Corporation. Agriculture Department Special Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal will take his place as Vizianagaram Collector.

Kadapa District Collector T Baburao Naidu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation. Tirupati Municipal Commissioner C Hari Kiran is the new Kadapa Collector. Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner Vijaya Rama Raju has been appointed Tirupati Municipal Commissioner. West Godavari District Joint Collector P Koteswara Rao has been transferred and posted as Secretary Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).