Cash-strapped VMC invites tenders to lease out shops at NTR Complex

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With several shops in the NTR Complex in Governorpet remaining vacant for a long time, the cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has once again invited tenders for leasing out the shops. Around 150 shops are located in NTR Complex which is famous for electronics devices, mobile phones and other gadgets.In March 2017, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had announced that the existing complex would be transformed into the IT Hardware Bazar with an investment of `200 crore.

The Chief Minister’s promise has given a new lease of life to the traders at the NTR Complex, who were depended on hardware business. However, the exorbitant rent at the NTR complex has forced the Vijayawada IT Association (VIJITA) members to rethink on the proposal. A representation made to Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has sought allocation of shops to the traders in open auction procedure.

The civic body which had already called for tenders to allocate the shops had cancelled the procedure after the direction from Chief Minister to transform the complex into a ‘Hardware Bazar’.

As per the notification issued by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation in December 2016, the rent for shop with 144 sq.ft has been fixed at `12,000 per month, it is `17,702 for 212 sq.ft shop and `19,706 for 236 sq.ft shop.

However, the estate department of the VMC, through a notification issued in 2017, increased the rents in the complex by 45 per cent and fixed minimum rents for various shops, dashing the hopes of the traders.

According to the notification, the rent for shops has been fixed at `10,260 (114 sq.ft), `16,200 (180 sq.ft) and `19,260 (214 sq.ft).

When contacted, VMC Estate Officer Ch Krishna Murthy said that the rental issue was discussed with VMC chief J Nivas. “We are expecting `10 crore through leasing out the complex. On an average, each shop will fetch `5 lakh. As it is an open auction, it may touch `10 lakh. At present, the shopkeepers in the complex are paying `20,000 per month,” he said.